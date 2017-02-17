Patchwork clothing on display in Fort...

Patchwork clothing on display in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Beginning Friday, the New York branch of the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian will host the exhibit Native Fashion Now , a traveling show from the Peabody-Essex Museum in Salem, Mass. It highlights a dazzling array of contemporary fashion made by dozens of Native American designers.

