Nova Pressroom to Showcase at Graphics of the Americas...

Jacksonville, FL, November 10, 2016 Nova Pressroom Products will present their Quality Offset Printing Products Line at the 2017 Graphics of the Americas Expo and Conference, inside the Broward Convention Center in Ft Lauderdale, FL. VISIT Booth 433, February 16th 18th, 2017, at the premier event for graphic communications professionals from North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

