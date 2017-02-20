Nexeo Solutions, Inc. announced today that David A. Bradley, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture and Chemicals Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Thursday, March 2, 2017, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET . Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available the morning of the event on the "Presentations" webpage under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.nexeosolutions.com .

