New Broward judge accused of drunken, anti-Hispanic comments at judicial conference
Barely a month into her first term, Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy is being asked to remove herself from a criminal case over allegations she made drunken, anti-Hispanic statements at a judicial conference in front of the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court . Duffy, who was elected last November, allegedly directed the comments at a bartender at the Embassy Suites hotel in Kissimmee, where judges from across the state were meeting for a required "Florida Judicial College" training program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
