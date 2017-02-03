New Broward judge accused of drunken,...

New Broward judge accused of drunken, anti-Hispanic comments at judicial conference

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Barely a month into her first term, Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy is being asked to remove herself from a criminal case over allegations she made drunken, anti-Hispanic statements at a judicial conference in front of the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court . Duffy, who was elected last November, allegedly directed the comments at a bartender at the Embassy Suites hotel in Kissimmee, where judges from across the state were meeting for a required "Florida Judicial College" training program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 20 min Cheech the Conser... 1,489,420
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 45 min Squirty1663 63,097
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr Ize Found 71,340
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 hr seriously messed up 313,267
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 16 hr zazz 98,325
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) Thu henry 7
Vickie Brewster Wed Vickie Brewster 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC