Navy: Arrest of AWOL sailor and new m...

Navy: Arrest of AWOL sailor and new mother was 'last resort'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

This Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 booking photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Ana Lucia Gnecco in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Gnecco, a U.S. Navy sailor, is accused of deserting her post after having a baby in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 63,388
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 27 min TRD 71,394
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 48 min RiccardoFire 1,497,829
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,013
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Fri ThomasA 313,383
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Thu trump bad for pre... 2
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) Wed andet1987 10
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,136,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC