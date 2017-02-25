Muhammad Alia s son reportedly detain...

Muhammad Alia s son reportedly detained at airport

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

NOVEMBER 13: Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City. NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Cheech the Conser... 1,498,169
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 45 min Mothra 63,400
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr silly rabbit 8,023
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr silly rabbit 313,390
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 7 hr zazz 98,349
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 11 hr Ize Found 71,397
News Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s... Sat Second Amendment ... 3
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at February 26 at 3:36PM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,171,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC