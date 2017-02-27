Muhammad Ali Jr. Speaks on Airport Detainment: 'I'm Not American?'
The son of boxing champion Muhammad Ali spoke out about his and his mother's "uncomfortable" detainment at a Florida airport in February. On their return trip from Montego Bay, Jamaica, Muhammad Ali Jr. and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were stopped by immigration officers in Ft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Injudgement
|1,498,608
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Trumpmania
|313,392
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|6 hr
|Manny
|5
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,401
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Rshermr
|63,406
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|8,023
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sun
|zazz
|98,349
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC