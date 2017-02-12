Motorcyclist killed in crash in North Lauderdale
A Fort Lauderdale man was killed Saturday night in a fiery crash at West McNab Road and Southwest 83rd Avenue, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. Eric Louis Williams, 45, of Fort Lauderdale, was speeding at 90 mph in a 45 mph zone about 9 p.m. Saturday, police said.
