Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,490,438
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|OzRitz
|63,156
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,330
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Maggie
|26
