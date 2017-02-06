More guns aren't the answer; sensible...

More guns aren't the answer; sensible legislation is | Opinion

While my family did not face the terrible situation that occurred in Terminal 2 at the Fort Lauderdale airport, we were in Terminal 3 when there were reports of a second shooter. We experienced terror - instant and complete - as a SWAT team with guns raised appeared in our terminal and passengers began running through our area shouting "Second shooter!" My three children, my husband and I scrambled, hid and prayed that our safe zone would not be breached by the shooter.

