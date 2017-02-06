More guns aren't the answer; sensible legislation is | Opinion
While my family did not face the terrible situation that occurred in Terminal 2 at the Fort Lauderdale airport, we were in Terminal 3 when there were reports of a second shooter. We experienced terror - instant and complete - as a SWAT team with guns raised appeared in our terminal and passengers began running through our area shouting "Second shooter!" My three children, my husband and I scrambled, hid and prayed that our safe zone would not be breached by the shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Copout
|1,490,501
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|12 min
|mdbuilder
|63,142
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|zazz
|98,330
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|21 hr
|TRD
|71,349
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Maggie
|26
|Does anyone know an Ashley Martin
|Sat
|Seeking
|1
|Seeking
|Sat
|Seeking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC