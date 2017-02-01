More 911 calls released in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
A second batch of 911 recordings from the Jan. 6 airport shooting has been released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office. A second batch of 911 recordings from the Jan. 6 airport shooting has been released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Earl
|1,489,021
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|2 hr
|henry
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,265
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Vickie Brewster
|20 hr
|Vickie Brewster
|1
|Searching for someone
|20 hr
|Vickie Brewster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC