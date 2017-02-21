Miami Microtheater Actress Says Director Pressured Her to Undress in His Apartment
Rebecca, a rookie actress, stood in front of a full-length mirror in the living room of her middle-aged director's Miami Beach apartment. She hesitated: Strongoli had already made her uncomfortable by using a brief kissing scene as an excuse to make out with her, she says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Guest
|1,497,118
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Rshermr
|63,301
|Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15)
|1 hr
|lollipop
|234
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,385
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|313,382
|Broward County court judge demoted -- Elections... (Mar '08)
|7 hr
|BDS Mombach
|208
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|zazz
|98,348
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC