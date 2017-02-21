Miami Microtheater Actress Says Direc...

Miami Microtheater Actress Says Director Pressured Her to Undress in His Apartment

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

Rebecca, a rookie actress, stood in front of a full-length mirror in the living room of her middle-aged director's Miami Beach apartment. She hesitated: Strongoli had already made her uncomfortable by using a brief kissing scene as an excuse to make out with her, she says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,497,118
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 55 min Rshermr 63,301
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) 1 hr lollipop 234
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,385
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Faith Michigan 313,382
News Broward County court judge demoted -- Elections... (Mar '08) 7 hr BDS Mombach 208
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,348
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,071 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC