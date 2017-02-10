Miami company closes on $11.81 million deal for prime tract on Tampa end of Gandy Bridge
Miami-based Related Group closed Friday on its $11.81 million purchase of a 8.5 acre tract in the 52-acre master planned community Westshore Marina District. Related previously announced plans for a 396-unit luxury apartment complex on the site at the Tampa end of the Gandy Bridge.
