Meet Annie, the 2,300-year-old mummy who wears flip-flops
Would-be Egyptologists in South Florida have a chance to see a real mummy this weekend at the Museum of Discovery and Science. "Annie" the 2,300-year-old mummy that serves as a centerpiece for the Fort Lauderdale museum's new Egypt exhibit, was opened Wednesday morning.
