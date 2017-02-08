Massive myMix System Chosen For Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra Ibiza Classic Tour
Ft. Lauderdale, FL February 2017 myMix played a big part when Pete Tong recently embarked on a run of dates to perform his anthemic Ibiza Classics with the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley. Vocal guests included Jessie Ware, and Ella Eyre and John Newman both performing their Rudimental collaborations.
