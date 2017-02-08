Massive myMix System Chosen For Pete ...

Massive myMix System Chosen For Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra Ibiza Classic Tour

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Live Design Online

Ft. Lauderdale, FL February 2017 myMix played a big part when Pete Tong recently embarked on a run of dates to perform his anthemic Ibiza Classics with the 65-piece Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley. Vocal guests included Jessie Ware, and Ella Eyre and John Newman both performing their Rudimental collaborations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Design Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,491,091
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Mothra 63,162
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,353
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,332
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,268
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... Mon Go Blue Forever 1
Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10) Feb 4 Maggie 26
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,270 • Total comments across all topics: 278,685,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC