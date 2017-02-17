Mass. Maritime Academy cadets return ...

Mass. Maritime Academy cadets return to port

The Massachusetts Maritime Academy's T.S. Kennedy ended its latest sea term Sunday, bringing 578 cadets back to the academy's dock after six weeks at sea. The ship left Jan. 9 and visited Aruba, Barbados, St. Thomas and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before anchoring Saturday in Cape Cod Bay.

