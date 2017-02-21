Man takes Maserati for test drive. Man ditches salesman. Man arrested.

According to the Palm Beach Post, a 45-year-old Broward County man was charged with grand theft after he allegedly walked into a Fort Lauderdale car dealership, handed over his drivers license and asked to take the car for a spin. Michael Lewis McGilvary then convinced a salesman to drive north to meet up with his girlfriend at the ritzy Boca Raton Resort and Club to show her the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.