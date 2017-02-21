Man takes Maserati for test drive. Man ditches salesman. Man arrested.
According to the Palm Beach Post, a 45-year-old Broward County man was charged with grand theft after he allegedly walked into a Fort Lauderdale car dealership, handed over his drivers license and asked to take the car for a spin. Michael Lewis McGilvary then convinced a salesman to drive north to meet up with his girlfriend at the ritzy Boca Raton Resort and Club to show her the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Gay Ghost
|1,497,676
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,004
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,372
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|313,383
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|19 hr
|TRD
|71,389
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|20 hr
|trump bad for pre...
|2
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|Wed
|andet1987
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC