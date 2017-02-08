Man sues over repeated school a robocallsa about child he doesna t have
In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Willie Willis - who does not have a child attending the Broward County school - claims over two dozen of the automated calls since September have caused him a "significant amount of anxiety, frustration and annoyance." Pre-recorded phone calls using an artificial voice are standard for school districts, which uses them to quickly inform parents about developments on campus.
