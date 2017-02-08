Man sues over repeated school a roboc...

Man sues over repeated school a robocallsa about child he doesna t have

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, Willie Willis - who does not have a child attending the Broward County school - claims over two dozen of the automated calls since September have caused him a "significant amount of anxiety, frustration and annoyance." Pre-recorded phone calls using an artificial voice are standard for school districts, which uses them to quickly inform parents about developments on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,491,505
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 35 min Brian_G 63,168
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr TRD 71,357
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Wed zazz 98,332
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Feb 7 silly rabbit 313,268
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... Feb 6 Go Blue Forever 1
Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10) Feb 4 Maggie 26
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,263 • Total comments across all topics: 278,710,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC