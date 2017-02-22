Local real estate equity firm inks $1...

Local real estate equity firm inks $100M agreement with investment group

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A real estate private equity firm out of Gastonia recently inked a $100 million agreement with a Florida-based private equity investment group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) 2 hr andet1987 10
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Copout 1,497,160
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Rshermr 63,301
Review: Law Offices Of George Castrataro (Feb '15) 7 hr lollipop 234
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 7 hr TRD 71,385
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Faith Michigan 313,382
News Broward County court judge demoted -- Elections... (Mar '08) 13 hr BDS Mombach 208
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC