Lawyer: Muhammad Ali's son stopped, questioned at Fort Lauderdale airport

Being born in Philadelphia the son of a world-famous heavyweight fighter wasn't enough to get Muhammad Ali Jr. past federal officials who detained him Feb. 7 for nearly two hours at Fort Lauderdale's airport, according to a lawyer. Chris Mancini, a Fort Lauderdale attorney, said that Ali, 44, and his mother Khalilah Camacho-Ali, were returning from Jamaica earlier this month when customs officials pulled them out of line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

