Lauderdale Lakes man killed in hit and run, police said

Michael Powell, a 67-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man, was crossing the west bound lanes of West Broward Boulevard from north to south when he wasfatally struck by a dark blue BMW sedan just before 6 a.m., cops said. The BMW, which had been traveling west in the 1400 block of West Broward Boulevard, continued west after striking Powell with his car, failing to stop and render aid or seek help for the injured man, police said.

