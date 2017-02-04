Lauderdale Lakes man killed in hit an...

Lauderdale Lakes man killed in hit and run, police said

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Michael Powell, a 67-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man, was crossing the west bound lanes of West Broward Boulevard from north to south when he wasfatally struck by a dark blue BMW sedan just before 6 a.m., cops said. The BMW, which had been traveling west in the 1400 block of West Broward Boulevard, continued west after striking Powell with his car, failing to stop and render aid or seek help for the injured man, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,489,621
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Into The Night 63,113
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 5 hr TRD 71,341
Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10) 6 hr Maggie 26
Does anyone know an Ashley Martin 8 hr Seeking 1
Seeking 8 hr Seeking 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Fri seriously messed up 313,267
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,635 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC