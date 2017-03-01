'I never wanted this to happen,' accused face-biter Austin Harrouff tells 'Dr Phil' show
Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Austin Harrouff wept over the brutal face-biting killings of a US couple last year. He apologised to the victims' families on camera, expressing shame and regret.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Agents of Corruption
|1,499,186
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|27 min
|zazz
|98,350
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|rshermr
|63,417
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|14 hr
|xxx
|6
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,393
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mon
|TRD
|71,401
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC