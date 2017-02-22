Hurricane Matthew losses blamed for Universal Insurance Holdings' 4Q income drop

Hurricane Matthew skirts Florida's coast on October 7. Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Insurance Holdings reported $26.6 million in losses from Matthew-related claims in the fourth quarter of 2016. Hurricane Matthew skirts Florida's coast on October 7. Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Insurance Holdings reported $26.6 million in losses from Matthew-related claims in the fourth quarter of 2016.

