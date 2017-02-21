Home BancShares Completes Giant Holdings Inc. Buy
Home BancShares Inc. of Conway said Friday that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Giant Holdings Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime dog humper
|1,497,868
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|38 min
|Radio Flyer 3016
|313,384
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Jimmy Yanks Paul ...
|63,389
|Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, s...
|3 hr
|Second Amendment ...
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ize Found
|71,395
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|5 hr
|Darren Jones
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|8,014
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC