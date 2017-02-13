Hollywood's presidential streets have their own history
During the Roaring Twenties, Hollywood founder Joseph Young named 27 streets after U.S. presidents, from George Washington to Calvin Coolidge - who happened to be in office when Hollywood was incorporated in 1925. "Young named those for sure," said author and Hollywood historian Joan Mickelson, who grew up on Polk Street - named after President James Knox Polk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,495,942
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,318
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|Ize Found
|71,367
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|19 hr
|Jeanysa
|111
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,340
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08)
|Feb 15
|gomentmule
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC