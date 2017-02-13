Hollywood's presidential streets have...

Hollywood's presidential streets have their own history

During the Roaring Twenties, Hollywood founder Joseph Young named 27 streets after U.S. presidents, from George Washington to Calvin Coolidge - who happened to be in office when Hollywood was incorporated in 1925. "Young named those for sure," said author and Hollywood historian Joan Mickelson, who grew up on Polk Street - named after President James Knox Polk.

