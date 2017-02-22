Hialeah one of nation's least diverse...

Hialeah one of nation's least diverse cities, study says

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Hialeah was dubbed one of the least culturally diverse cities in the United States, the study says, trailing behind Jamestown,North Dakota and Rutland, Vermont. Out of the 501 cities sampled for the study, Hialeah came in at number 498, making it the fourth-least culturally diverse city in the country, according to the study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Brad 1,497,032
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,379
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Julia 63,299
News Broward County court judge demoted -- Elections... (Mar '08) 4 hr BDS Mombach 208
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 8 hr zazz 98,348
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue ThomasA 313,381
Psychiatric Hospital chain busted for frauds Mon Again 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. NASA
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC