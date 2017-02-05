Gun procedures unchanged one month af...

Gun procedures unchanged one month after Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A second batch of 911 recordings from the Jan. 6 airport shooting has been released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office. A second batch of 911 recordings from the Jan. 6 airport shooting has been released Thursday by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min The Truth 1,489,402
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,096
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ize Found 71,340
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 9 hr seriously messed up 313,267
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,325
News Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15) Thu henry 7
Vickie Brewster Wed Vickie Brewster 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC