Group formed after tragedy places 50t...

Group formed after tragedy places 50th life-saving device

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

"He went down and went into seizures," Nobles said, recalling what happened ten years ago when a seemingly healthy Frank Speciale, 42, collapsed while playing in an adult soccer league in Deerfield Beach. "We were lucky to have some EMTs and a lifeguard playing with us, but CPR wasn't enough," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min OzRitz 1,495,532
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,295
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 13 hr TRD 71,366
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 14 hr zazz 98,340
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr carmino seranni 63,268
News Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08) Wed gomentmule 4
News Artist's drawings might help identify woman pul... (Sep '07) Feb 13 Never forget Patty 16
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC