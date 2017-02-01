George Ellis III signs with TCU: National Signing Day 2017
TCU sent defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch down to Florida, and he came back with a defensive tackle. George Ellis III made his TCU commitment official today, signing his Letter of Intent and faxing it to the Frogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frogs O' War.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|13 min
|No Surprize
|1,488,943
|Naked man rescued after getting stuck on Florid... (May '15)
|56 min
|henry
|7
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,336
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,265
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Vickie Brewster
|19 hr
|Vickie Brewster
|1
|Searching for someone
|19 hr
|Vickie Brewster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC