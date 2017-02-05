Fort Lauderdale warns people to avoid swimming in canal after sewer main break
A sewer main break prompted city officials to issue a precautionary advisory Sunday night to avoid water-related recreational activities in a canal near Hidden Harbor condominiums at 1752 NW Third Terrace. Crews were working to repair a sewer main break late Sunday at Northwest 13 Street and Northwest Seventh Terrace.a The eastbound curb lane of Northwest 13 Street at Northwest Seventh Terrace has been closed to allow crews to work in the area.
