Fort Lauderdale gun shows get renewed scrutiny following airport shootings
A month after a shooter killed five people at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the gun shows at the city's War Memorial Auditorium have come under renewed attack. Commissioner Dean Trantalis asked Tuesday for the city to ban the leasing of the auditorium in Holiday Park to gun shows, which have been a staple there for more than 30 years.
