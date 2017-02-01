Florida WR Laress Nelson commits to Michigan State on signing day
Laress Nelson, a two-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has signed with Michigan State, Mark Dantonio announced on Wednesday morning. Nelson, a 5-foot-11, 171-pounds, took an official visit to Michigan State last weekend, soon after receiving a scholarship offer from the Spartans late in the recruiting cycle.
