Florida man accused of stealing $150K Maserati he took on test drive...

A Florida man remains jailed after he took a $150,000 Maserati on a test drive, then allegedly stole the car, according to an arrest report. Michael Lewis McGilvary, 45, is facing a charge of grand larceny of $100,000 or more and is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

