Florida Grand Opera Presents Reflections on the Life of Reinaldo Arenas
On February 5, 2017, Florida Grand Opera , in partnership with the Florida International University Cuban Research Institute presents "Community Conversations: Reflections on the Life of Reinaldo Arenas ." The Community Conversations series links opera, literature, film and politics, providing audiences with valuable context about the operas presented by FGO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 min
|Paris
|63,104
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|1,489,466
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|23 min
|Maggie
|26
|Does anyone know an Ashley Martin
|2 hr
|Seeking
|1
|Seeking
|2 hr
|Seeking
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|Ize Found
|71,340
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 hr
|seriously messed up
|313,267
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC