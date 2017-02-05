Florida Grand Opera Presents Reflecti...

Florida Grand Opera Presents Reflections on the Life of Reinaldo Arenas

On February 5, 2017, Florida Grand Opera , in partnership with the Florida International University Cuban Research Institute presents "Community Conversations: Reflections on the Life of Reinaldo Arenas ." The Community Conversations series links opera, literature, film and politics, providing audiences with valuable context about the operas presented by FGO.

