Fit for a President: Donald Trump's stunning old Ferrari F430 ...
The 2007 Ferrari F430 is expected to reach between 200,000-300,000 on the back of The Donald becoming the 45th President of the United States. There are just under 6,000 miles on the clock racked up since the billionaire first laid hands on it a decade ago.
