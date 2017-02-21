First GREEN Bank CEO New Chamber Chai...

First GREEN Bank CEO New Chamber Chairman

Keith Costello, CEO of First Green Bank, with locations in Central Florida and Fort Lauderdale, was officially installed recently at the Chamber's 107 Annual Meeting, taking over duties from Heiko Dobrikow, general manager of the Riverside Hotel. "It is my honor to undertake this vital position to improve the economy of the Greater Fort Lauderdale region," said Costello.

