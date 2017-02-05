Fire damages Mannino's Pizzeria in Ma...

Fire damages Mannino's Pizzeria in Margate

Firefighters from three departments responded early Sunday to a two-alarm blaze that caused extensive damage to Mannino's Pizzeria Restaurant in the Crossroads Shopping Center, officials said. The 911 call alerting firefighters to the fire came in about 4 a.m., Margate Fire Rescue Chief Dan Booker said.

