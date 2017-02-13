FASTSIGNS Sponsors National Business Media Show In Fort Lauderdale, Florida February 16-18
Local entrepreneurs are invited to meet with the brand's franchise development team at booth #2425 to learn more about conversion and co-branded location opportunities throughout the state of . Due to the ongoing worldwide need for visual communications and digital signage technology, the company expects to open a projected 45 locations in 2017.
