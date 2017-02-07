Falling to Pieces
On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the national advisory board of the Center for Adolescent Research and Education gathered on the balmy campus of Nova Southeastern University, just west of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|ester povington
|1,490,645
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Drip403
|63,159
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Ize Found
|71,352
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,268
|Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental...
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|zazz
|98,330
|Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|Maggie
|26
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC