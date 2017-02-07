Falling to Pieces

Falling to Pieces

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Psychology Today

On Saturday, January 28, 2017, the national advisory board of the Center for Adolescent Research and Education gathered on the balmy campus of Nova Southeastern University, just west of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min ester povington 1,490,645
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Drip403 63,159
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr Ize Found 71,352
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr silly rabbit 313,268
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... Mon Go Blue Forever 1
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,330
Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10) Feb 4 Maggie 26
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC