EXCLUSIVE: Riverfront site in Fort Lauderdale could be rezoned for 215 units

The city's Development Review Committee will consider the application by Whiddon Family LLC on Feb. 14 to rezone the 12.5-acre site from single-family residential to medium-high density residential. The property includes the single-family houses at 1131 and 1151 S.W. 9th Ave. plus vacant land on the north side of Davie Boulevard.

