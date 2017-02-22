EXCLUSIVE: Gerrit Lansing Resigned Fr...

EXCLUSIVE: Gerrit Lansing Resigned From White House, Not Fired

Gerrit Lansing, the former White House chief digital officer, was not fired from his post for failing an FBI background check, but voluntarily resigned for reasons regarding his personal investments, a source with first-hand knowledge tells The Daily Caller News Foundation. Recent reports state Lansing was dismissed from the White House for failing an FBI background check, formally known as the SF86 security questionnaire.

