Ex-JetSmarter president arrested, faces extradition to California on grand theft charges

Former JetSmarter president Edward Gennady Barsky, 38, of Sunny Isles, has been arrested in Fort Lauderdale and faces extradition to California where he is wanted on grand theft charges, according to Broward County Circuit Court records. Barsky, who only became president in January of the privately held aviation service company, resigned from JetSmarter after he was arrested Feb.16 at the Broward Financial Center, site of the company's headquarters.

