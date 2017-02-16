EMLab P&K Fort Lauderdale Marks 11 Ye...

EMLab P&K Fort Lauderdale Marks 11 Years As Accredited Asbestos Testing Lab

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: WebWire

Our LIMS system, LabServe , has a built-in QA/QC system that is unbiased and automated in real time for your convenience and assurance of data quality. EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America, announces another milestone as its Fort Lauderdale lab has been accredited for asbestos analysis for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Realtime 1,495,551
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 min ThomasA 313,299
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) 6 hr Jeanysa 111
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr TRD 71,366
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 20 hr zazz 98,340
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr carmino seranni 63,268
News Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08) Wed gomentmule 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,937,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC