EMLab P&K Fort Lauderdale Marks 11 Years As Accredited Asbestos Testing Lab

Our LIMS system, LabServe , has a built-in QA/QC system that is unbiased and automated in real time for your convenience and assurance of data quality. EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America, announces another milestone as its Fort Lauderdale lab has been accredited for asbestos analysis for more than a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.