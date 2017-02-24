Downtown Fort Lauderdale office tower...

Downtown Fort Lauderdale office tower sells for $87M

One Financial Plaza in downtown Fort Lauderdale traded for $86.75 million, although Boca Raton-based Crocker Partners was involved in both the buyer and seller group.

