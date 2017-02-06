Dallas Jeanty granted release from Wi...

Dallas Jeanty granted release from Wisconsin, per reports

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

Freshman inside linebacker Dallas Jeanty was granted his release from Wisconsin and intends to transfer. Badger247 and 247Sports' Ryan Bartow first reported the news, with the Wisconsin State Journal's Jason Galloway confirming with a UW official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Guest 1,490,737
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr TRD 71,351
News Sunrise Police Sued for Fatally Shooting Mental... 1 hr Go Blue Forever 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,147
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 11 hr zazz 98,330
Elite Financial Solutions Inc. (Mar '10) Feb 4 Maggie 26
Does anyone know an Ashley Martin Feb 4 Seeking 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC