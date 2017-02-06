Dallas Jeanty granted release from Wisconsin, per reports
Freshman inside linebacker Dallas Jeanty was granted his release from Wisconsin and intends to transfer. Badger247 and 247Sports' Ryan Bartow first reported the news, with the Wisconsin State Journal's Jason Galloway confirming with a UW official.
