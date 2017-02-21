Crime 2 mins ago 11:19 a.m.Trial delayed for woman in Sandy Hook parent death threat
Trial has been delayed until April for a Florida woman accused of threatening the parent of a boy killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a school in Newton, Connecticut, because she thought it was a hoax. The attorney for 57-year-old Lucy Richards said in court papers she has been hospitalized recently and unable to work on her case, which had been set for trial Monday.
