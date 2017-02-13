Correction: Airport Shooting-Florida story
In a story Feb. 9 about Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hiring a consultant to review the response to January's mass shooting there, The Associated Press misspelled the company's name. St. Louis-based Ross & Baruzzini Inc. is the name of the company, not Ross & Barruzini.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Teaman
|1,493,760
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Pete
|63,241
|Artist's drawings might help identify woman pul... (Sep '07)
|12 hr
|Never forget Patty
|16
|Marking Adam Walsh's memory (Jul '06)
|12 hr
|Mystery
|5
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|15 hr
|unknown
|27
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Sun
|Bronson Holmes
|5
|Annika Dean Mormon Crisis Actress
|Sun
|Joseph Smithy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC