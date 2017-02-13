Correction: Airport Shooting-Florida ...

Correction: Airport Shooting-Florida story

Read more: The Decatur Daily

In a story Feb. 9 about Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hiring a consultant to review the response to January's mass shooting there, The Associated Press misspelled the company's name. St. Louis-based Ross & Baruzzini Inc. is the name of the company, not Ross & Barruzini.

Read more at The Decatur Daily.

