City of Miami Proposes Crackdown on Airbnb-Style Rentals

At the beginning of last week, the room-sharing company Airbnb seemed to have a good relationship with the City of Miami - more harmonious than Miami Beach, where city officials have passed an ever-increasing series of restrictions on short-term rentals. But then City of Miami Mayor Toms Regalado last week proposed an ordinance cracking down on Airbnb-style "vacation" rentals.

