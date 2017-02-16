City of Miami Proposes Crackdown on Airbnb-Style Rentals

At the beginning of last week, the room-sharing company Airbnb seemed to have a good relationship with the City of Miami - more harmonious than Miami Beach, where city officials have passed an ever-increasing series of restrictions on short-term rentals. But then City of Miami Mayor Toms Regalado last week proposed an ordinance cracking down on Airbnb-style "vacation" rentals.

