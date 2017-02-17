Cisco Channel Executive Andres Sintes On Profiting From IoT
Cisco wants in on the increasing demand for Internet of Things solutions - and it hopes to use its channel partners to deploy IoT applications into vertical markets. Andres Sintes, senior executive of Cisco's Worldwide Partner Organization, told CRN that as IoT evolves, so too do the opportunities for channel partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Joy
|1,497,359
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Ize Found
|71,376
|Fandezvous?
|2 hr
|They are a Scam!
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Rshermr
|63,271
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|313,372
|Florida east coast again screws up Fort Lauderd...
|Sun
|Annoyed N Exasper...
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Sat
|zazz
|98,342
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC