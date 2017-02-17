Cisco Channel Executive Andres Sintes...

Cisco Channel Executive Andres Sintes On Profiting From IoT

Friday Feb 17

Cisco wants in on the increasing demand for Internet of Things solutions - and it hopes to use its channel partners to deploy IoT applications into vertical markets. Andres Sintes, senior executive of Cisco's Worldwide Partner Organization, told CRN that as IoT evolves, so too do the opportunities for channel partners.

