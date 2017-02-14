Child impregnated in Riviera; Suspect arrested

Riviera Beach police said U.S. Marshals arrested a 44-year-old Broward County man Monday with sexually assaulting and impregnating a child in a 15-month-old case. The suspect, Pedro Calixto Martinez of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was taken into custody after the incident was reported to Riviera Beach police on Nov. 7, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.