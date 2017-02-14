Child impregnated in Riviera; Suspect...

Child impregnated in Riviera; Suspect arrested

Riviera Beach police said U.S. Marshals arrested a 44-year-old Broward County man Monday with sexually assaulting and impregnating a child in a 15-month-old case. The suspect, Pedro Calixto Martinez of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was taken into custody after the incident was reported to Riviera Beach police on Nov. 7, 2015.

