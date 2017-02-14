Child impregnated in Riviera; Suspect arrested
Riviera Beach police said U.S. Marshals arrested a 44-year-old Broward County man Monday with sexually assaulting and impregnating a child in a 15-month-old case. The suspect, Pedro Calixto Martinez of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., was taken into custody after the incident was reported to Riviera Beach police on Nov. 7, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|sonicfilter
|1,494,528
|Ex-Spherion CEO, Cinda Hallman, dies (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|gomentmule
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Larry
|63,258
|Artist's drawings might help identify woman pul... (Sep '07)
|Mon
|Never forget Patty
|16
|Marking Adam Walsh's memory (Jul '06)
|Mon
|Mystery
|5
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Mon
|unknown
|27
|Multiple people shot, at least 3 dead at Fort L...
|Sun
|Bronson Holmes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC